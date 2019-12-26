Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

SNL's Children's Clothing Ad Captures the Frustration of Dressing Your Kids for the Holidays

eBaums World Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
SNL's Children's Clothing Ad Captures the Frustration of Dressing Your Kids for the HolidaysAnyone who's ever dressed a child for a "nice" event knows the struggle all too well.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

When Your Child Wants The Truth About Santa [Video]When Your Child Wants The Truth About Santa

Christmas time can be heaven on Earth for children. From leaving milk and cookies to opening the newly brought gifts from Santa, they have the time of their lives. However, eventually the inevitable..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published

5 Ways You Can Help a Child in Need This Holiday [Video]5 Ways You Can Help a Child in Need This Holiday

5 Ways You Can Help a Child in Need This Holiday. These charities focus specifically on children:. Project Linus projectlinus.org. This organization gifts handmade security blankets to kids who are..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.