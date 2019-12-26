Gaza rocket sends Israel PM Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally

The Israeli military confirmed the launch against Ashkelon, which is 12 km (7.5 miles) from the coastal Palestinian enclave, and said the rocket was shot down by an Iron Dome air defence interceptor.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Tensions rise after rocket explosion on highway near Israel-Gaza border Watch the terrifying moment a rocket, launched from Gaza, landed on a highway in Gan Yavne, Israel. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:38Published on November 12, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Gaza rocket thwarts Netanyahu leadership primary rally Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu was hustled off the stage during a leadership rally under rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. It comes just a day before a tense...

Deutsche Welle 4 hours ago



Gaza rocket forces Netanyahu off stage at election rally Jerusalem, Dec 26 (IANS) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken off the stage at an election rally after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip...

Sify 2 hours ago





Tweets about this