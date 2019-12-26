Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gaza rocket sends Israel PM Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally

Zee News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Israeli military confirmed the launch against Ashkelon, which is 12 km (7.5 miles) from the coastal Palestinian enclave, and said the rocket was shot down by an Iron Dome air defence interceptor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tensions rise after rocket explosion on highway near Israel-Gaza border [Video]Tensions rise after rocket explosion on highway near Israel-Gaza border

Watch the terrifying moment a rocket, launched from Gaza, landed on a highway in Gan Yavne, Israel.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gaza rocket thwarts Netanyahu leadership primary rally

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu was hustled off the stage during a leadership rally under rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. It comes just a day before a tense...
Deutsche Welle

Gaza rocket forces Netanyahu off stage at election rally

Jerusalem, Dec 26 (IANS) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken off the stage at an election rally after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.