Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

CTV News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P
FOX Sports

Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiancé P.K. Subban on Christmas

Lindsey Vonn celebrated Christmas with another proposal! Months after getting engaged to her longtime love P.K. Subban, the Olympian revealed that she popped the...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Lindsey Vonn goes social with PK Subban marriage proposal - https://t.co/uS2Lb53ByF 4 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal https://t.co/XAHD9DYykc https://t.co/it7FZUEoyh 4 minutes ago

PoweredbyPoodle

CJF Congratulations to PK Subban and @lindseyvonn. Wedding bells ringing on Christmas Day. https://t.co/FtxH6QJm1c 5 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal - The Globe and Mail - https://t.co/3VwcujM7NW 5 minutes ago

JoeBarracato

Joseph Barracato Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal https://t.co/lHx8RcFX0f via @YahooSports 21 minutes ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota Lindsey Vonn Goes Social With Marriage Proposal To Hockey Star P.K. Subban https://t.co/CE6JLD4uND https://t.co/38WKLCdUgX 28 minutes ago

detnews_sports

Detroit News Sports Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal. https://t.co/wlw0JoyDev https://t.co/CjcRsDzjgR 28 minutes ago

MPRnews

MPR News Lindsey Vonn has popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban https://t.co/1KsanSTtJJ https://t.co/I8SLECcX0u 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.