Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's work with White House on impeachment trial

Reuters India Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was "disturbed" by the Senate leader's approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, saying there should be distance between the two.
 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, saying there should be distance between the two. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski...

