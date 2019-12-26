Global  

Record online sales give U.S. holiday shopping season a boost: report

Zee News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
E-commerce sales this year made up 14.6% of total retail and rose 18.8% from the 2018 period, according to Mastercard’s data tracking retail sales from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve. Overall holiday retail sales, excluding autos, rose 3.4%.
 US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years.

