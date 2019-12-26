Global  

Donald Trump says it was an 'honour' to appear in 'Home Alone 2'

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Long before taking up residence in the White House, Donald Trump appeared in "Home Alone 2" - a turn on the big screen he described as an "honour." Trump spoke with deployed members of the military on Tuesday, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.

"I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly... It...
