Chile: Helicopters douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes

Al Jazeera Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Authorities believe arson caused the fire, which swept through neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Valparaiso.
News video: Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes

Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes 02:05

 Authorities believe arson caused the fire, which swept through neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Valparaiso.

Chile fire: helicopters douse fire that destroyed 200 homes

The fire destroyed more than 200 homes and affected more than 1,000 people. All residents had been evacuated and there were no reports of casualties.
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle Times

Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys about 50 homes - firefighters

A fire in a poor neighbourhood of the coastal Chilean city of Valparaíso destroyed dozens of houses on Tuesday and firefighters struggled to control the blaze,...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

