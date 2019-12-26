Global  

Notre Dame rector: Fragile cathedral might not be saved

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Notre Dame rector: Fragile cathedral might not be savedThe rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile that there's a "50 per cent chance" the structure might not be saved, because scaffolding installed before this year's fire is threatening the vaults of...
News video: No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years

No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years 02:00

 Imtiaz Tyab reports on locals struggling over Notre Dame Cathedral cancelling Christmas mass after devastating fire (12-23-2019)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Notre Dame's Rector Says Cathedral's Structure Might Not Be Saved [Video]Notre Dame's Rector Says Cathedral's Structure Might Not Be Saved

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet told The Associated Press the cathedral's structure might be in danger because of scaffolding installed before the fire.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame For First Time In Over 200 Years [Video]No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame For First Time In Over 200 Years

The tradition endured at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris until the devastating fire in April. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab explains how people are determined to rebuild.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Notre Dame rector: Cathedral might not be saved

The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile that there's a "50% chance" the structure might not be entirely saved. Scaffolding...
USATODAY.com

No Christmas Mass at Notre Dame for first time in 2 centuries

Notre Dame's rector, Patrick Chauvet, said it was only during the French Revolution that services stopped at the cathedral.
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsySifyFOXNews.com

