Japan executes first foreigner in years

Al Jazeera Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Chinese man Wei Wei, who killed a family, first foreigner executed since disclosure of sentence details began in 2007.
Recent related news from verified sources

Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan on Thursday executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, in the country's first execution of a foreigner since the...
Reuters Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Japan hangs Chinese man in rare execution of foreigner

The Chinese man, who murdered a family of four, is the first foreigner to be executed in 10 years.
BBC News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Forestofmyown

Rea RT @AJEnglish: Japan executes first foreigner in years - since disclosure of sentence details began in 2007 https://t.co/CDOTwQmGUp https:/… 2 minutes ago

sweetangeljessi

jessica dicken RT @ABC: Japan executes first foreigner in 10 years in family murder. https://t.co/tT1KiZXOuw 11 minutes ago

r__worldnewshot

r/worldnews hot posts Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family https://t.co/NyfmVD826J 13 minutes ago

offstream_news

Offstream News Japan executes the first foreigner since the disclosure of details of its sentences began in 2007. He was a Chinese… https://t.co/zU7UT9Ji0l 17 minutes ago

Raymond_LLM

Raymond Alvarado, LLM RT @dwnews: Japan and the US are the only G7 countries that still have the death penalty. https://t.co/o4DENXmAaA 17 minutes ago

southeastasia4u

Southeast Asia News Japan Executes First Foreigner in 10 Years for Family Murder #SoutheastAsia https://t.co/5AYo2ytuDX 20 minutes ago

RDunhamDPIC

Robert Dunham Japan Executes First Foreigner in 10 Years in Family Murder. https://t.co/L6TVJHVy3T @nytimes @AP @UNHumanRights… https://t.co/6KqjAW3oMT 24 minutes ago

Ladgene

Lad Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Japan executes Chinese man convicted of 2003 murder - the first foreigner execut - https://t.co/oBhZiAyMLI 28 minutes ago

