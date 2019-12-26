Phanfone: Devastating Philippines typhoon kills at least 16 on Christmas Day

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead as the Philippines counted the cost of a devastating typhoon that ripped through the centre of the country on Christmas Day.



Recent related news from verified sources Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines Manila (AFP) Dec 26, 2019 A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least...

Sixteen dead in Philippines as typhoon Phanfone causes Christmas Day devastation Disaster agency officials are still assessing the damage caused by Typhoon Phanfone which has killed at least 16 people.

