Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Phanfone: Devastating Philippines typhoon kills at least 16 on Christmas Day

Independent Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
At least 16 people have been confirmed dead as the Philippines counted the cost of a devastating typhoon that ripped through the centre of the country on Christmas Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day

Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day 02:31

 Phanfone, with a maximum gustiness of up to 190km/h, batters islands in central Philippines, toppling houses, trees.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pod of dolphins swim alongside boat in the Philippines [Video]Pod of dolphins swim alongside boat in the Philippines

A pod of dolphins leap out of the water as they race alongside a boat in the Philippines. The magical creatures were seen in the ocean between Aroroy Masbate and Pio Duran in Albay province on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day [Video]Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in PhilippinesManila (AFP) Dec 26, 2019 A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least...
Terra Daily

Sixteen dead in Philippines as typhoon Phanfone causes Christmas Day devastation

Disaster agency officials are still assessing the damage caused by Typhoon Phanfone which has killed at least 16 people.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.