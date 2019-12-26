Global  

Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van

BBC News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The boat with 71 migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank in Lake Van at night.
News video: Seven dead as migrants' boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van

Seven dead as migrants' boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van 00:43

 Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank on Thursday in eastern Turkey&apos;s Lake Van, the governor&apos;s office in Bitlis province said. Emer McCarthy reports.

7 dead after migrant boat capsizes in eastern Turkey

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 26 (ANI): As many as seven migrants were killed after a boat capsized in eastern Turkey's Lake Van on early Thursday.
Sify

7 Killed as Migrant Boat Capsizes in Eastern Turkey’s Lake Van


TIME

laboescapes

Laboratorio Escapes RT @tomfratti: Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van https://t.co/hoqhcoxSNZ 19 hours ago

seekverdad

Bob S RT @BBCWorld: Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van https://t.co/lnCc4QG51w 20 hours ago

lauriescott99

Laurie Scott RT @carlldne3: How is this a crisis? Maybe for yhos picking up the bill? BBC News - Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Turkey's Lak… 23 hours ago

carlldne3

Blackstar How is this a crisis? Maybe for yhos picking up the bill? BBC News - Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Tur… https://t.co/zwRgOkgxs4 23 hours ago

BBrexitNews

BREAKING BREXIT NEWS - BREAKING - Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Turkey’s Lake Van: BBC News  A boat carrying migrants from… https://t.co/Q2gV0THmoi 1 day ago

RightsCorridor

Rights Corridor MIGRANT CRISIS. At least seven people died when a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan… https://t.co/LvrLgXCzqH 1 day ago

masdhafm

Radio Masdha Jogja Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van Via: https://t.co/VG2zDmaFq8 #NOTDSF 1 day ago

tomfratti

Tommaso Frattini Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van https://t.co/hoqhcoxSNZ 1 day ago

