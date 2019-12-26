Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News Brief: Homeless Crisis In LA, Netanyahu Primary Challenge, Zambia

NPR Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Homelessness has reached crisis levels in Los Angeles. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a primary challenge and the State Department recalled the U.S. ambassador to Zambia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary 03:57

 Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Netanyahu Faces Primary Challenge

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his political life heading to elections in March. But first he has to pass Thursday's hurdle: a party...
NPR

Netanyahu Rebuffs a Challenge From Within, Despite Graft Charges

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel easily brushed off a challenge for the leadership of the conservative Likud party early Friday, a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Yourreadingnews

Your Reading News UK New story on NPR: News Brief: Homeless Crisis In LA, Netanyahu Primary Challenge, Zambia https://t.co/wGUUthijTZ 6 hours ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: News Brief: Homeless Crisis In LA, Netanyahu Primary Challenge, Zambia https://t.co/7DHE1s8l5z 1 day ago

ApriaMalita

Apria Brown New story on NPR: News Brief: Homeless Crisis In LA, Netanyahu Primary Challenge, Zambia https://t.co/QMrBH6KrXI 1 day ago

Oscar_YA_ZHANG

Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: News Brief: Homeless Crisis In LA, Netanyahu Primary Challenge, Zambia https://t.co/CC0bfAmYXa 1 day ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: News Brief: Homeless Crisis In LA, Netanyahu Primary Challenge, Zambia https://t.co/1bkBeeAwLS 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.