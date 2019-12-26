Global  

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthrals skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

Reuters India Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.
News video: Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia 02:27

 Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.

'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse to be visible across Middle East, south-east Asia

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 26 (ANI): An annular solar eclipse, said to be the last big celestial event of the year, will be visible across the Middle East,...
Sify

Crowds gather in Asia for rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

Sport was stopped and some places declared a public holiday for the "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
SBS Also reported by •BBC NewsKhaleej TimesWorldNewsMENAFN.com

