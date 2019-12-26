Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid: spokeswoman

Christy RT @99freemind: The noose may be tightening. Though not the first time Navalny has been arrested/raided, it's still interesting to note the… 10 seconds ago A. David RT @AFP: #UPDATE Russian police on Thursday detained top opposition leader Alexei Navalny as they conducted fresh searches at his Moscow-ba… 22 seconds ago Matt Kelley RT @business: JUST IN: Police drag away Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalnyon during a raid on the Moscow offices of his Anti-Corrupti… 43 seconds ago Toni C. RT @cnni: Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal opponent, has said one of his employees was "kidn… 44 seconds ago Olivia RT @nycjim: Russia police use power tools to force their way into office of opposition leader Alexei @Navalny. https://t.co/ePtNHAAQED http… 48 seconds ago Paul Piscitelli Anti-Putin Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces raid https://t.co/6elrlDcds6 How long before trump tries… https://t.co/TkIzCpE4Mh 1 minute ago George Okshewsky RT @nickfshort: Russia. FFS. CNN: Russian opposition leader says staffer 'kidnapped' and sent to Arctic base. https://t.co/sVEevmAKYq via… 2 minutes ago Pauls_Test_Act Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has said one of his employees was "kidnapped" from his Moscow apartment ... 2 minutes ago