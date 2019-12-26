Global  

Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid: spokeswoman

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was freed on Thursday after being briefly detained during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow, his spokeswoman told Reuters.
Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid - spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was freed on Thursday after being briefly detained during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption...
Reuters India

Russia’s main opposition leader Navalny detained during Moscow raid

Police detained Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow, his...
France 24


