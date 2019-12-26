Global  

Russian authorities raid Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Moscow office

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Russian authorities raided the Moscow headquarters of opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday, using power tools to gain entry before dragging Navalny out by force and confiscating technical equipment such as laptops.
News video: Russian authorities ramp up pressure on Kremlin opponent Navalny and his allies

Russian authorities ramp up pressure on Kremlin opponent Navalny and his allies 00:32

 In two separate cases, Russian authorities raided Alexei Navalny's offices in Moscow on Thursday, while one of his allies was forcibly conscripted. View on euronews

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia: Police briefly detains Putin's prominent critic Alexei Navalny

Moscow [Russia], Dec 26 (ANI): Police on Thursday raided the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, and detained him for a brief period of...
Sify

Russian authorities raid office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Authorities in Moscow on Thursday raided the offices of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United...
FOXNews.com

