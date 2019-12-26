Global  

U.S. flies spy planes amid escalating tensions with North Korea: report

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A new report suggests the U.S. may be flying spy planes over the Korean peninsula because of rising tensions with North Korea. Kim Jong Un's regime had hinted for days about a "Christmas Gift" if the U.S. did not ease sanctions before the end of the year. Barry Petersen reports.
