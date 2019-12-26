Global  

Colorado day care owner charged after allegedly hiding toddlers behind a false wall

CTV News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The owner of a Colorado day care that allegedly used a "false wall" to hide 26 toddlers in a basement has been arrested and charged, court documents show.
News video: Daycare Owner Charged After Allegedly Hiding Toddler Behind ‘False Wall’

Daycare Owner Charged After Allegedly Hiding Toddler Behind ‘False Wall’ 01:13

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a Colorado daycare owner who was arrested for allegedly hiding 26 toddlers behind a false wall.

Daycare owner arrested after kids found behind false wall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center was arrested for investigation of...
Seattle Times

