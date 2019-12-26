Global  

Notre Dame has ‘50% chance’ of being saved, restoration work won’t begin until 2021: rector

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Notre Dame Cathedral was unable to host its traditional Christmas services for the first time since the French Revolution, and the cathedral’s rector says faithful believers might need to get used to not attending services for a long time - or even ever again.
