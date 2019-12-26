Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s highest court on Thursday ruled in favor of Wikipedia, saying the Turkish government’s two-year ban on the online encyclopedia constitutes a violation of freedom of expression, the state-run news agency reported. Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a “smear campaign” against the country, after […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Animal rights activists claim footage taken at a turkey farm allegedly shows the Government’s rules on slaughter being broken

Animal rights activists claim footage taken at a turkey farm allegedly shows the Government’s rules on slaughter being broken 02:42

 Animal rights activists claim footage taken at a turkey farm allegedly shows the Government's rules on slaughter being broken.The Animal Justice Project used hidden cameras inside Pastures Farm, Northants., to show how turkeys were killed before being sold at Christmas markets.Activists describe the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkish court rules Wikipedia block is a rights violation

The Turkish Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a block on access to online encyclopaedia Wikipedia within Turkey is a violation of freedom of...
Reuters India

Wikipedia ban: Top court calls for Turkey to lift block

The Constitutional Court rules that the country's block on accessing Wikipedia is unconstitutional.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia https://t.co/XaHKoMYjZ2 https://t.co/weBh2EuMXj 8 minutes ago

WRALTechWire

WRAL TechWire Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia #WRALTechWire https://t.co/LXQWMwXJs1 17 minutes ago

webuproar

webuproar 🤖 📢 https://t.co/nocxKTMytf Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia 26 minutes ago

altha1952

Miss Penny Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia https://t.co/2Lb1pUqZQj 27 minutes ago

JeremyHL

Professor Jeremy 🌎 Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia ( @AP) — #law #smmm2020 #smc2021 #smc2018 https://t.co/5E2PVkT02Q 28 minutes ago

whatsonyormind

What's on your Mind? Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia https://t.co/XG3YpweUDl 29 minutes ago

lightbulbaz

Lightbulb Comm Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia 🇹🇷🖥 (from @AP) https://t.co/PJFJJIk37M 42 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia https://t.co/0Znj6KLF5z 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.