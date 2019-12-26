Global  

Moscow police raid Russian opposition leader Navalny's office

Al Jazeera Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Navalny has been jailed repeatedly in recent years for organising unsanctioned protests.
Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid: spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was freed on Thursday after being briefly detained during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption...
Reuters

Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid - spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was freed on Thursday after being briefly detained during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption...
Reuters India


Forestofmyown

Rea RT @AJENews: Moscow police raid Russian opposition leader Navalny's office https://t.co/VTSxSPj7tS https://t.co/Vxnq8JjhM0 46 seconds ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Moscow police raid Russian opposition leader Navalny's office https://t.co/hwQcKHpJcH 5 minutes ago

Archer83Able

Status-6 RT @guyelster: #BREAKING Police detained Russian opposition politician Navalny during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Fou… 5 minutes ago

Deano_Knows

Deano RT @business: JUST IN: Police drag away Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalnyon during a raid on the Moscow offices of his Anti-Corrupti… 10 minutes ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira Police in #Moscow have raided the office of #AlexeiNavalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin and the… https://t.co/tsNtttxGha 13 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Moscow police raid Russian opposition leader Navalny’s office https://t.co/oxzkBL1SBy 16 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Moscow police raid Russian opposition leader Navalny’s office https://t.co/aNzZbPRfkW 25 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Moscow police raid Russian opposition leader Navalny's office https://t.co/QNr5a64PAx https://t.co/bhmuhjg7OF 26 minutes ago

