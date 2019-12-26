Global  

Wikipedia ban: Top court calls for Turkey to lift block

BBC News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Constitutional Court rules that the country's block on accessing Wikipedia is unconstitutional.
Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s highest court on Thursday ruled in favor of Wikipedia, saying the Turkish government’s two-year ban on the online...
