Japan hangs Chinese national convicted of 2003 murder, marking first execution of a foreigner in 10 years

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Japan executed a Chinese national convicted in the brutal 2003 murder of a family of four Thursday, marking the government’s first execution of a foreigner in a decade. 
Recent related news from verified sources

Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan on Thursday executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, in the country's first execution of a foreigner since the...
Reuters Also reported by •Al Jazeera•Seattle Times•Jerusalem Post

Japan hangs Chinese man in rare execution of foreigner

The Chinese man, who murdered a family of four, is the first foreigner to be executed in 10 years.
BBC News

