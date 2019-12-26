Global  

'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse Sweeps Across Skies In Middle East And Southeast Asia

NPR Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Instead of the sun's full disc of fire, or a crescent of light, viewers in areas of complete annularity saw a fiery halo around the moon.
News video: 'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia 02:06

 A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports.

