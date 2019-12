Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus. Over two million people have banded together to demand Netflix take down the Christmas comedy special, ‘The First Temptation of..

Police: Attacker Screams Anti-Gay Slurs, Hits Man With Hammer And Pushes Him Onto Subway Tracks A 21-year-old man was bashed with a hammer and thrown onto the subway tracks in an anti-gay attack Friday morning in the Bronx, police said. It happened at around 1:10 a.m. at the Tremont Avenue D.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21Published on November 22, 2019