Turkish court rules Wikipedia block violates rights

Al Jazeera Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Turkey's Constitutional Court ruling opens the way for the ban on online encyclopaedia to lifted.
Turkish court rules Wikipedia block is a rights violation

The Turkish Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a block on access to online encyclopaedia Wikipedia within Turkey is a violation of freedom of...
Reuters India

Wikipedia ban: Top court calls for Turkey to lift block

The Constitutional Court rules that the country's block on accessing Wikipedia is unconstitutional.
BBC News

jonathanderson

Jonathan Anderson RT @krmaher: We’ve been blocked in Turkey for nearly 3 years. Today, the Turkish Supreme Court ruled the ban on @Wikipedia is unconstitutio… 21 seconds ago

farukutukcu

Faruk RT @Wikimedia: Today, we celebrate a victory for universal access to knowledge! The Turkish Constitutional Court has ruled a two-year block… 23 seconds ago

niiccolllleeee

NiCOLE ϟ RT @AJENews: Turkish court rules Wikipedia block violates rights https://t.co/3QTLb26jWI https://t.co/vc15ffQcP9 47 seconds ago

AJENews

Al Jazeera News Turkish court rules Wikipedia block violates rights https://t.co/3QTLb26jWI https://t.co/vc15ffQcP9 1 minute ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Turkish high court rules gov't Wikipedia ban unconstitutional - https://t.co/kWz3ugU12w https://t.co/V8ojguFI7E 2 minutes ago

jlosmex

ENFOQUE GLOBAL RT @ROJNAME_english: Turkey's Wikipedia block violates human rights, high court rules | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/bEwDiDuuly 4 minutes ago

