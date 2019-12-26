Global  

‘Angry’ tortoise, 45, rescued after starting Christmas Day house fire in England

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Despite its dour demeanor, an “angry” looking tortoise in England actually had a “very lucky Christmas Day” after firefighters rescued the reptile from a house it had set on fire, officials said.
News video: Multiple units respond to Christmas Day house fire

Multiple units respond to Christmas Day house fire

 A Limestone County family is searching for a new place to live after a house fire on Howard Street

