Woman Accidentally Tortures a Delivery Driver with a Revenge App

eBaums World Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Woman Accidentally Tortures a Delivery Driver with a Revenge AppThe RoboKiller app is meant to deter spam callers, unfortunately for this delivery person, it's not great at detecting other services. You tell...
