Fears for skiers as avalanche hits trail in Switzerland

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Fears for skiers as avalanche hits trail in SwitzerlandAn avalanche swept across a marked ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt on Thursday, injuring two people.Four others either were rescued or extricated themselves from the snow unhurt. Police and rescuers searched the snowslide...
News video: Avalanches Pummel Resorts in Austria and Switzerland, Burying at Least Two Skiers

Avalanches Pummel Resorts in Austria and Switzerland, Burying at Least Two Skiers 00:36

 At least two people were injured as an avalanche pummeled the Andermatt Ski resort in Switzerland and three more hit the Ankogel ski resort in Austria.

2 injured as avalanche sweeps across Swiss ski trail

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An avalanche has swept across a ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt. Two people were hurt and police fear others may be buried...
Seattle Times

