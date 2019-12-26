Global  

Russian authorities raid office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Thursday, 26 December 2019
Authorities in Moscow on Thursday raided the offices of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United Russia party.
Recent related news from verified sources

Russian police raid opposition leader Alexei Navalny's office

Alexei Navalny has been targeted again in a raid on his anti-corruption center. It comes after one of his allies was forcibly sent to a remote outpost in the...
Deutsche Welle

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny briefly arrested

Alexei Navalny has been arrested once again after a raid on his anti-corruption center. It comes after one of his allies was forcibly sent to a remote outpost in...
Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

mcassara143

Marissa Livengood RT @B52Malmet: What it’s like criticizing corruption in Russia. “Russian authorities raided the Moscow headquarters of opposition politicia… 8 seconds ago

Sultan08076496

Sultan RT @the_hindu: Russian authorities raided the Moscow headquarters of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, using power tools to gain entry… 13 seconds ago

DaureIrina

Irina Dauré RT @A_Osborn: Russian authorities raid Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Moscow office https://t.co/i0NN4k7VyD Our latest @Reuters update on… 26 seconds ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Russian authorities raided the Moscow headquarters of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, using power tools to ga… https://t.co/y5zkA0ADBz 31 seconds ago

joepalojoe

Joe Russian authorities raid office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny https://t.co/rJLtHdFbGg 4 minutes ago

Becky19531

❌Becky#QFDShadowbanned RT @KateHun49524279: From Fox News - Russian authorities raid office of opposition Navalny/ This Is What The Underbelly Of Socialism/Milita… 6 minutes ago

