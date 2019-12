Jack Soward So this Kevin Spacey stuff is getting a bit out of hand hey? Releases another video at Christmas, the next day his… https://t.co/lYBuXjTgA9 1 hour ago D.Y.Turner RT @rustymk2: Kevin Spacey doesn’t show up anywhere for another year, releases a creepy video in character, and the next day, another accus… 3 hours ago tc So you're telling me that Kevin Spacey releases ANOTHER weird video for Christmas, and ANOTHER Spacey accuser dies… https://t.co/LCzxSwE2WB 3 hours ago Eagle 92.9 Watch: Actor Kevin Spacey Releases Another Weird Video https://t.co/699HCLhtWc 3 hours ago claudia Kevin spacey releases yet another Underwood video, emphasizing “kill them with kindness” and now accuser #3 is dead… https://t.co/jpPNqXTqk0 5 hours ago thecrewishere.com This is becoming a very odd Christmas tradition. https://t.co/WQH4HlxWwr 5 hours ago Rusty Redenbacher Kevin Spacey doesn’t show up anywhere for another year, releases a creepy video in character, and the next day, ano… https://t.co/fZwp5zMDbz 6 hours ago Glenn George Kevin Spacey releases new video. *Another* one of Kevin Spacey'a accuser dies. Mmmm 😳 https://t.co/932RG7NWKV https://t.co/wddNOJhMfT 8 hours ago