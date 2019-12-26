Australia Fires: 'Extreme' heatwave to hit Australia on New Year's Eve
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () If you're planning a trip to see in the new year you might want to reconsider your plans due to an "extreme" heatwave that's building across south-east Australia in the coming days, authorities have warned.The heatwave is already...
Occurred on December 21, 2019 / Hill Top, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I had 2 fire fronts about 200m away my family had been evacuated but I stayed to battle the ember attacks. The..
Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries.
According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve.
The singer teased..
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, today announced that its platform will be deployed... Business Wire Also reported by •Japan Today •FOX Sports