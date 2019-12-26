Global  

Australia Fires: 'Extreme' heatwave to hit Australia on New Year's Eve

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Australia Fires: 'Extreme' heatwave to hit Australia on New Year's EveIf you're planning a trip to see in the new year you might want to reconsider your plans due to an "extreme" heatwave that's building across south-east Australia in the coming days, authorities have warned.The heatwave is already...
Everbridge to Help Ensure Safety During Famed New Year’s Eve Bash in NYC and Rose Parade in Pasadena

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, today announced that its platform will be deployed...
Avoiding downtown Seattle on New Year’s Eve? Here are 10 great neighborhood spots where you can celebrate.

Live on the Eastside, North End or South End and don't want to drive into Seattle to celebrate New Year's Eve? We've got you covered with this list of options.
briangrocott

Northern Monkey🌈#FBPE #FBR #facciamorete RT @JoanneSpruceC21: "Australian Firefighters Brace for 'Extreme Heatwave' This Weekend" https://t.co/5gzcAJeHeW #Australia #fires #heatwave 3 hours ago

Barbara80706473

Barbara Wilkinson Volunteer fireman started 7 fires. Australia wildfires expected to worsen as another ‘extreme heat wave’ looms https://t.co/7EAxW3rK6E 3 hours ago

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Australian Firefighters Brace for 'Extreme Heatwave' This Weekend" https://t.co/5gzcAJeHeW #Australia #fires #heatwave 3 hours ago

caedicius12

Caedicius12 #Australia #fires #heatwave Here is a thought. Let's send all of the climate-change deniers to fight the fires in A… https://t.co/3UmB03ZxoU 13 hours ago

LetsRoc137

Earthling 😷🌐✌🍀💕 RT @GuardianAus: Mark Greenhill, the Blue Mountains mayor, has written about his fury at watching the #NSWfires devastation unfolding aroun… 21 hours ago

aileenwalsh16

Aileen Marwung Walsh RT @10NewsFirst: Temperatures will start building across NSW on Thursday, with extreme heatwave conditions likely for parts of the state by… 21 hours ago

murphess1

Peter RT @10NewsFirstSyd: Temperatures will start building across NSW on Thursday, with extreme heatwave conditions likely for parts of the state… 21 hours ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First Temperatures will start building across NSW on Thursday, with extreme heatwave conditions likely for parts of the s… https://t.co/Z4kEQbueFt 21 hours ago

