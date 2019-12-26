Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

36 Pearls From This Week's Black Twitter

eBaums World Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
36 Pearls From This Week's Black TwitterBlack Twitter always brings the heat and this week's batch of tweets will not disappoint.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lizzo Lashes out at Author Who Says She's Popular Due to 'Obesity Epidemic' [Video]Lizzo Lashes out at Author Who Says She's Popular Due to 'Obesity Epidemic'

Lizzo Lashes out at Author Who Says She's Popular Due to 'Obesity Epidemic'. Lizzo clapped back after Dr. Boyce Watkins made the statement on Twitter last week. #Lizzo popular is because there is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

19 restaurants to be featured for ‘Black Restaurant Week’ [Video]19 restaurants to be featured for ‘Black Restaurant Week’

Nineteen competitors will participate in the Taste of Black Cleveland: Restaurant Week 2019. The event features black-owned entrepreneurs, who will dish up a sample platter of culture to Cleveland.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EventyrligKatt

Syd / RENEW ANNE WITH AN E RT @LadyofShalott79: We're kicking off this week's #poemsforanne with a beautiful poem from our lass LMM: Gratitude To bloom like a flowe… 14 hours ago

LadyofShalott79

KindredSpirit 🇬🇧 We're kicking off this week's #poemsforanne with a beautiful poem from our lass LMM: Gratitude To bloom like a fl… https://t.co/NEsMBkaYN4 15 hours ago

PiXL_6

PiXL6 RT @pixlclub: If you’re looking for inspiration about the warmth, dynamism and life that comes from ‘the power of the people’, listen to th… 16 hours ago

pixlclub

PiXL Club If you’re looking for inspiration about the warmth, dynamism and life that comes from ‘the power of the people’, li… https://t.co/wMmdWi4IPu 3 days ago

Smoke_nd_Pearls

Was This Pussy Pap Ready?! RT @shewantsdee: This week been tough for me. My little brother been missing for a week now. I appreciate everyone that have reached and he… 5 days ago

watogapartygod

polka thots mamaws across the nation were affected by the tragedy we witnessed earlier this week, one woman was seen clutching… https://t.co/RYjfQ7mP0F 6 days ago

ComradeRotten

Tim @HarmlessYardDog Just do a tw search for "goyim" and you'll find some pearls from this last week. 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.