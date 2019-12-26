DoorDash driver killed in robbery at Virginia restaurant

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 21 minutes ago )

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Armed robbers at a Denny's restaurant in north Virginia killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man Thursday, police said. Two men entered the Manassas restaurant around 2 a.m. and demanded property from customers and employees, Prince William County police said. The suspects fled after shooting the two victims, authorities […]


