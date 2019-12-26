Global  

Turkey’s Ban on Wikipedia Is Unconstitutional, Court Says

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A high court in Turkey ruled on Thursday that the country’s ban on Wikipedia was unconstitutional, dealing a victory to free speech advocates more than two and a half years after the ban was imposed amid a crackdown on access to information. The Turkish Constitutional Court — the highest court that could consider the issue […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Wikipedia ban: Top court calls for Turkey to lift block

The Constitutional Court rules that the country's block on accessing Wikipedia is unconstitutional.
BBC News

Turkish high court lifts country’s Wikipedia ban

Turkish high court lifts country’s Wikipedia banThe Turkish high court ruled on Thursday that the country’s move to block Wikipedia violated freedom of expression, paving the way for a two-year-old ban on...
WorldNews Also reported by •Al JazeeraRIA Nov.

