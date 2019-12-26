Global  

Trump cameo cut from Canadian broadcast of ‘Home Alone 2,’ riling his U.S. fans

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
TORONTO — President Donald Trump this week described “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York City” — a 1992 film in which he makes a cameo appearance — as a “big Christmas hit, one of the biggest” and an “honor to be involved in.” “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” […]
Fox’s Jesse Watters Argues a ‘Liberal Edit’ Took Trump Out of Canadian Broadcast of Home Alone 2: ‘Makes Them Look Petty’

Fox News host Jesse Watters argued on The Five that a 20-second edit to a Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 was the work of a “petty” liberal agenda....
Mediaite

Canadian Network That Removed Trump From Home Alone 2 Says Edits Were Made Years Before Trump Was Elected

No, President Donald Trump was not removed from the Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 due to censorship, says the outlet which broadcast the holiday classic to...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

