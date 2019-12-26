Global  

Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary

Al Jazeera Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Challenger Gideon Saar concedes defeat paving the way for indicted prime minister to seek another term in March polls.
News video: Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election

Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election 01:13

 Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the country's third in under a year. Emer McCarthy reports.

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary [Video]Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Israel calls its third election in less than a year [Video]Israel calls its third election in less than a year

Israel heads back to the polls after neither Netanyahu&apos;s right-wing Likud party nor his main opposition, the Blue and White party, won enough seats to form a majority government in two..

News24.com | Israel's Netanyahu wins ruling party leadership vote

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "huge" victory after winning a leadership primary that ensures he will lead his right-wing Likud...
News24 Also reported by •CBC.caFrance 24SifyReutersBBC NewsIndependentFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleMENAFN.comJapan Today

