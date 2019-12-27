Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

From 1928 On War Is Deemed Illegal – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
By Jonathan Power

When it comes to war the world does move on for the better. Right now there are no interstate wars. The longest running civil war of our era, in the Sudan, is over. The second longest, in Afghanistan and Syria, are winding down. Only one country in the world actually threatens the use of nuclear weapons –...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: The True Story Behind 1917

The True Story Behind 1917 07:01

 This is the true story behind "1917", the new war movie from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Just because a film is fictional doesn’t mean that there isn’t a fascinating story behind it. “1917” is a World War I epic that centers on two British soldiers, Lance Corporals Blake and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Generation War (2013) [Video]Generation War (2013)

Generation War (2013) Trailer - Plot synopsis: Five friends go out to war and promise each other to be back for Christmas. Director: Philipp Kadelbach Writer: Stefan Kolditz Stars: Volker Bruch, Tom..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:21Published

'I will never forgive': Survivors remember the Spanish Civil War, 80 years on [Video]'I will never forgive': Survivors remember the Spanish Civil War, 80 years on

'I will never forgive': Survivors remember the Spanish Civil War, 80 years on

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Afghanistan Papers Highlight Failures Of US War In Afghanistan – Analysis

By Rishija Singh* Recently, The Washington Post obtained, after a three year-long legal battle, a series of confidential documents containing hundreds of...
Eurasia Review

Superpower In Denial: Stubbornness And Washington’s Unending Afghan War – OpEd

By Samiullah Doorandesh The publishing of the Afghanistan Papers, a trove of documents documenting the Afghan war, by Washington Post is the latest piece in...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

imPnahar99

PINANK NAHAR RT @sonaliranade: Bangladesh wants ‘written’ assurance from India that it won’t send immigrants after CAA The political leadership in Bangl… 6 hours ago

bakhtawar71

Ali "The political leadership in Bangladesh is concerned that India may now "push" Muslim immigrants deemed illegal und… https://t.co/WwD6yIqDR2 6 hours ago

mipCheck

MIP RT @cobrapost: Bangladesh wants ‘written’ assurance from India that it won’t send immigrants after CAA The political leadership in Banglad… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.