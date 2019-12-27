From 1928 On War Is Deemed Illegal – OpEd

When it comes to war the world does move on for the better. Right now there are no interstate wars. The longest running civil war of our era, in the Sudan, is over. The second longest, in Afghanistan and Syria, are winding down. Only one country in the world actually threatens the use of nuclear weapons –...
This is the true story behind "1917", the new war movie from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Just because a film is fictional doesn’t mean that there isn’t a fascinating story behind it. “1917” is a World War I epic that centers on two British soldiers, Lance Corporals Blake and...