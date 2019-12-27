Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DG ISPR’s Christmas Goof Up – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Though mandated to deal with military matters, Pakistan army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) is notorious for its proclivity to transgress into the realm of politics and diplomacy, leading to severe embarrassment. Therefore, Director Gen (DG) ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor’s puerile tweet conveying Christmas...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

meshaurya

FreedomOfSpeech DG ISPR’s Christmas Goof Up https://t.co/fKPXC4RR7P 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.