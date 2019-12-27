Global  

Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East as the situation in the region, from which it sources nearly 90% of its crude oil imports, remains volatile, a document approved by the cabinet showed on Friday.
