Donald and Melania Trump's 2019 Christmas message

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Donald and Melania Trump's 2019 Christmas messagePresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wished Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida."The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas,"...
News video: President Trump And First Lady Deliver Christmas Message

President Trump And First Lady Deliver Christmas Message 00:43

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump delivered their Christmas message from the White House.

Trump and first lady share Christmas video message

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump spent Christmas day at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. They had no public appearances. But they did share a video message....
CBS News

President And First Lady Wish Americans ‘Merry Christmas’ As They Mark Holiday

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida.
