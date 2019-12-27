Global  

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott heads on holiday mid-bushfire season

SBS Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Less than a week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison was criticised for holidaying in Hawaii during the bushfire crisis, NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has decided to proceed with a planned trip overseas.
Boris Johnson on Government response to floods

Boris Johnson on Tuesday urges residents in the flood-stricken areas of northern England to listen to the advice of the emergency services. Speaking in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said he was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Australian state declares emergency as wildfires continue to rage

Australia's most populous state declared a fire emergency on Monday with worsening conditions expected from wildfires that have claimed three lives and more than 150 homes. New South Wales (NSW) state..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

1958_BestYear

🔥LNP Fail 🔥Is #WheelsUpScotty back yet? Bebe 😎 RT @RandaltsRandal: NSW Emergency Services Minister Elliott told The Daily Telegraph 'he was considering cancelling his trip but eventually… 33 seconds ago

mathisnatural

💧🔥GeometricAnalogAndDigitalTime RT @AustraliaPM: NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott heads on holiday mid-bushfire season: https://t.co/9jxETj9eqG #auspol #austr… 37 seconds ago

GCherryDaiquiri

🧨VegemiteGirrrl☔️ RT @Vic_Rollison: Anyone would think the Emergency Services Minister doesn’t want the responsibility he is paid for. But don’t worry folks,… 47 seconds ago

gregnwaters

Greg Waters The RWNJs defended #ScottFromMarketing and his Hawaiian holiday because bushfires are a state responsibility. What… https://t.co/B6aSUYifFG 2 minutes ago

AdamReakes

Questionable Adam RT @Jordonsteele: NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has gone on holiday today. Don't worry tho, he's told us he'll come back "i… 3 minutes ago

PeterRelph

💧Peter Relph Emergency Services Minister heads off on European holiday as bushfire crisis continues https://t.co/SyEUqAKuhC via… https://t.co/rbimpvayXV 3 minutes ago

BenPtrc

zed Emergency Services Minister heads off on European holiday as bushfire crisis continues https://t.co/8hBsQ8TH8B via… https://t.co/tFNGhFarbe 3 minutes ago

RuthPtn

💧 Ruth Punton RT @peasley_mark: Showing the care and concern we have all come to associate with the Liberal Party...NSW Emergency Services Minister David… 4 minutes ago

