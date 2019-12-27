Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Philippines typhoon kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A strong typhoon that barreled through the central Philippines left at least 28 dead and 12 missing, and forced thousands to flee their homes, devastating Christmas celebrations in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines 00:19

 Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Recent related videos from verified sources

Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines [Video]Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines [Video]Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Phanfone: Devastating Philippines typhoon kills at least 16 on Christmas Day

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead as the Philippines counted the cost of a devastating typhoon that ripped through the centre of the country on...
Independent Also reported by •CBC.caSBSWorldNewsFrance 24News24ReutersCNANPR

Christmas typhoon leaves 20 dead in Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Christmas Eve and hit several islands in the Visayas group on Christmas day in the predominantly Catholic country. It brought...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CTV NewsReutersSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

texsaspost

texaspost Philippines typhoon kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing https://t.co/pUituttxw0 https://t.co/L4z7FSmaWL 15 minutes ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Philippines #TYPHOON kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing https://t.co/qFEzBvV4m2 17 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Philippines #TYPHOON kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing https://t.co/AyVGE9y68f #GPWX 17 minutes ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #001c34f70653532fb106a77cca522ee2 Philippines typhoon kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing https://t.co/0fKt9mXPeh http… 23 minutes ago

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage Philippines typhoon kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing https://t.co/jQhYHQq6n6 https://t.co/Yq73DDeww1 24 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #001c34f70653532fb106a77cca522ee2 Philippines typhoon kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing… https://t.co/vhPlpxOjtz 24 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Philippines typhoon kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing https://t.co/i9CLfxCRv1 https://t.co/6T19DHdVEN 24 minutes ago

tuesdayskirt

Bev Gertz🌷WeThePeople💙#NRA #WalkAway #POTUS 2020 RT @raybae689: Philippines typhoon kills 28 on Christmas; at least 12 missing https://t.co/jHvKRnRFLP https://t.co/c125rCymVY 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.