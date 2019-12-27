Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air aircraft carrying 100 people comes down in Almaty

Telegraph.co.uk Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air aircraft carrying nearly 100 people comes down in Almaty


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •BBC NewsDeutsche Welle

At least a dozen killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

A Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at...
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersJapan TodayDeutsche WelleTIME

Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ At least a dozen killed in Kazakhstan plane crash https://t.co/FQ7pe85238 https://t.co/1kt7k58um8 5 seconds ago

matiere

matiere* Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airport - BBC News https://t.co/yShcaMTwrH https://t.co/5sD07iZ5uO 39 seconds ago

ZahidNazir_MOT

La Zòrra RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Plane with 100 on board crashes at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan https://t.co/0S1I1EVLwo https://t.co/IE1gvKjzkz 46 seconds ago

reggeti92

GRR RT @BNONews: KAZAKHSTAN PLANE CRASH - Bek Air Flight 2100 - 98 people on board - Was taking off from Almaty Airport - Lost altitude, hit wa… 58 seconds ago

BloombergAsia

Bloomberg Asia At least nine people dead in Bek Air-operated plane crash near Kazakhstan airport. It is not yet unclear what cause… https://t.co/8ANTuH99mo 1 minute ago

tvsteve

Steve Weakley Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air flight with 100 onboard crashes near Almaty airport https://t.co/TWF1KcfzGt 1 minute ago

business

Bloomberg At least nine people dead in Bek Air-operated plane crash near Kazakhstan airport. It is not yet unclear what cause… https://t.co/tyJNuI0fB7 1 minute ago

AlexaWahlxoxo

AlphaWhiskey RT @AP: BREAKING: ITAR-TASS says Kazakhstan's aviation authority reports at least 7 killed in Bek Air plane crash outside Almaty airport. 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.