Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines*Manila:* A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said on Thursday. Typhoon Phanfone, with winds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) an hour, tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines...
News video: Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines

 Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day.

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Typhoon Phanfone in Philippines kills 1, forces thousands from homes

Thousands in central Philippines are experiencing a wet and gloomy Christmas because of Typhoon Phanfone, which made its first landfall on Christmas Eve, killing...
Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day misery

Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day miseryPeople stranded in evacuation centres and at ports as Typhoon Phanfone passes over string of islands Typhoon Phanfone has pummelled the central Philippines on...
nativetrucker

Lawrence Virts Jr RT @Sean_Breslin: At least 20 people have died in the Philippines as a result of Typhoon Phanfone, which hit the country hard on Christmas… 5 minutes ago

CMNNow

CMN #CMNNOW Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 21 in the Philippines #TyphoonPhanfone #Philippines 29 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AFP: VIDEO: Typhoon Phanfone, with gusts reaching 200 kilometres (125 miles) an hour, tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts… 33 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AJEnglish: Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 21 in the Philippines https://t.co/4s8WQba6Rg 34 minutes ago

catrisky

Catastrophe Modeling Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 21 in the Philippines - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/AkXyvjyrgc https://t.co/g8SXfeT0Pi 42 minutes ago

Just67112570

TRIBE OF JUDAH HITMAN RT @AJENews: Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 21 in the Philippines https://t.co/MHzdLMRv2y https://t.co/kywp8CJisr 43 minutes ago

unicefaustralia

UNICEF Australia UNICEF is concerned by the potential impact of Typhoon Phanfone on children and families in the Philippines. We are… https://t.co/kFu7Dvxtug 51 minutes ago

AJEWeather

Al Jazeera Weather Typhoon #Phanfone kills at least 21 in the Philippines https://t.co/krb1jF3S0q 55 minutes ago

