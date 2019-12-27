Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines

Friday, 27 December 2019 () *Manila:* A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said on Thursday. Typhoon Phanfone, with winds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) an hour, tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines...
People stranded in evacuation centres and at ports as Typhoon Phanfone passes over string of islands Typhoon Phanfone has pummelled the central Philippines on... WorldNews Also reported by •CTV News •SBS •Al Jazeera •France 24
