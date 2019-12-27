Global  

Bek Air flight with 100 onboard crashes in Kazakhstan

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Bek Air flight with 100 onboard crashes in KazakhstanA Bek Air flight carrying 100 people crashed at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan. Nine people have so far been confirmed dead.Footage shared online shows emergency services looking through rubble to try to find survivors.Reports...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport 05:41

 Kazakhstan's aviation agency said at least 12 killed after plane, heading to Nur-Sultan, lost altitude during takeoff.

At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash [Video]At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 12 people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. Jayson Albano reports.

At least 15 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash [Video]At least 15 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least fifteen people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. Jayson Albano reports.

Kazakhstan plane crash: 14 killed as Bek Air flight crashes during take-off near Almaty airport

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Dec 27 (ANI): At least 14 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew...
Sify

At least 9 killed in Bek Air plane crash in Kazakhstan

Almaty International Airport said nine people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.
CTV News

