Persian Player Japan to Deploy Warship to Middle East https://t.co/2lLtprUisi 10 minutes ago Mahmoud "Japan to Deploy Warship to Middle East" by BY BEN DOOLEY via NYT New York Times https://t.co/xov1QXnCi5 10 minutes ago Dr. sonam sharma Japan to Deploy Warship to Middle East by BY BEN DOOLEY https://t.co/t61OuVg84F https://t.co/3ex6itxfRu 11 minutes ago Tweeting by the pool "Japan to Deploy Warship to Middle East" by BY BEN DOOLEY via NYT New York Times https://t.co/lCiVDXvUNE 16 minutes ago Azzubhai Japan to Deploy Warship to Middle East by BY BEN DOOLEY https://t.co/lJbSUUu4c9 https://t.co/Pe52rGFfaL 17 minutes ago faizan ahmad Japan to Deploy Warship to Middle East https://t.co/0lARy7ysXO 21 minutes ago The World News Japan to Deploy Warship to Middle East https://t.co/vjPgsvnf6w https://t.co/Rv8Xd1pQn3 22 minutes ago Somsirsa Chatterjee Japan to Deploy Warship to Middle East https://t.co/Lj4yGpN2xe 23 minutes ago