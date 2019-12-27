Global  

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019
*Hong Kong:* Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period on Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls.

Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans. Riot police swooped on...
News video: Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve 01:38

 Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

News24.com | WATCH | Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls.
News24

News24.com | Boxing day clashes in Hong Kong | Peace-making in Indonesia: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Boxing day mall clashes in Hong Kong | Victims make peace with ex-militants in Indonesia; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*
News24


