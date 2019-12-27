Global  

At least a dozen killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

France 24 Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at least 14 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.
Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airport

Almaty airport said on its Facebook page that the plane had disappeared from radar before crashing
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeTelegraph.co.ukDeutsche Welle

Almaty Airport Says Nine People Have Been Killed in a Plane Crash in Kazakhstan


TIME


JeanBaNeyrolles

neyrolles jean baptiste RT @BreakingNews219: At least a dozen killed in Kazakhstan plane crash https://t.co/40Pu4pE9MH #news https://t.co/lo45DL5vIP 10 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News At least a dozen killed in Kazakhstan plane crash https://t.co/40Pu4pE9MH #news https://t.co/lo45DL5vIP 12 minutes ago

DavidB_619

David B RT @France24_en: At least a dozen killed in Kazakhstan plane crash https://t.co/wrC13QEhN5 https://t.co/RbHVQttOqP 19 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News More Than a Dozen Killed in Plane Crash in Kazakhstan -- At least 60 of the 100 people on board survived after the… https://t.co/NG3M10SBvR 38 minutes ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Bek Air Kazakhstani airline Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead… https://t.co/PqPkiUMXyO 38 minutes ago

papahaha2

papahaha2 RT @FRANCE24: At least a dozen killed in Kazakhstan plane crash https://t.co/4jscEEUHrB https://t.co/aNzrp3Aluh 1 hour ago

_59Alex

_59Alex At least a dozen killed in #Kazakhstan plane crash https://t.co/50rcaRsViQ https://t.co/T0cVNjdqwJ 1 hour ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica At least a dozen killed in Kazakhstan plane crash https://t.co/lIaYTdEDgr https://t.co/M887U7Dm7T 1 hour ago

