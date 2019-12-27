Global  

Australian wildfires threaten Sydney water supplies

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country's largest city.
News video: Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave 01:59

 Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country's largest city. Emer McCarthy reports.

