Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
​​The Fiji Meteorological Service warned of "damaging gale force winds" and heavy rain with coastal flooding expected in many areas as the cyclone intensified. ​​It was expected to be a Category Two storm by the time it hit the main island of Viti Levu .​​The Fiji Disaster Management Office has activated its emergency shelters and issued a public advisory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rbromer

Rainer Brömer RT @trishgreenhalgh: Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai. Tourists have been evacuated from the island. My marine biologist son has been boarding… 1 minute ago

trishgreenhalgh

Trisha Greenhalgh 🕷️ Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai. Tourists have been evacuated from the island. My marine biologist son has been board… https://t.co/wxEZKjxT8F 8 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai https://t.co/x3ZJG1vFqT 20 minutes ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai https://t.co/hwUSb7ufHL 34 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai https://t.co/RrZazAd6yf 37 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai - https://t.co/5AW1yuzmdP 41 minutes ago

tribunephl

Daily Tribune Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai - https://t.co/5ENSWiApPg #CycloneSarai 46 minutes ago

Cassie638

Cassie Wynne RT @10NewsFirstMelb: Dozens of flights in and out of Fiji have been cancelled as the island nation braces for Tropical Cyclone Sarai. https… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.